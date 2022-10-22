Cuba and Jamaica expand health collaboration





Havana, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN) Dr. Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban minister of public health, and Dr. Christopher Tufton, minister of health and welfare of Jamaica, signed today two letters of intent that will allow the adoption of two agreements for the benefit of the health of the Jamaican population.

Tufton thanked on behalf of the government and the people of Jamaica for the collaboration in his country and highlighted the humanistic principle of Cuban public health, which has benefited peoples around the world.

He explained that the first of the agreements will allow the renewal of the medical mission in the territory, mainly with nursing staff.

As for the second, he said that he is very excited about being linked to the extension of ophthalmology services, since the agreement that was in force was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seeks to bring that care closer to the institutions.



Portal Miranda pointed out that the letters of intent strengthen cooperation between the two countries, and will allow them to advance together in the health of the peoples.

Cuban minister also said that they can count on Cuba's solidarity and thanked Tufton for his presence at the 4th Cuba-Health 2022 International Convention, which concluded today at the Havana Convention Center.