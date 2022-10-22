BioCubaFarma prioritizes production to replace imports





Havana, Oct 21 (ACN) Eduardo Martinez Diaz, president of the Cuban Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries Group (BioCubaFarma), said today that the project portfolio of this entity prioritizes the substitution of imported generic drugs.

During the last day of the 4thCuba-Health 2022 International Convention, Martinez Diaz offered a keynote address on the development and projections of the Cuban biopharmaceutical sector.

757 products are manufactured for Cuban public health, mainly from the relationship with the health programs promoted by the country, he assured.

According to Martinez Diaz, BioCubaFarma is working to go from providing 60 to 80 %of the coverage of the Basic Table of Medicines.

We are currently advancing in a therapeutic vaccine against cancer, drugs for the treatment of cervical cancer, solid tumors and cerebral infarction, as well as for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, he pointed out.

In addition, we carry out basic research, such as demonstrating the existence of metabolic memory, which allows drugs to be designed in order to stop the progression of some diseases over time, the executive added during his speech.

Among the products developed from national biotechnology are Heberprot-P to treat diabetic foot ulcers, medicines derived from the placenta to treat vitiligo and psoriasis, along with natural medicine treatments such as PPG or Vasoactol.



That 85% of the drugs used in the protocol against COVID-19 were supplied by BioCubaFarma, including the five vaccine candidates (Abdala, Mambisa, Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus), three of which are already approved vaccines. : Abdala, Sovereign 02 and Sovereign Plus, Martinez Diaz concluded.