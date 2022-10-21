Cuban health authorities exchange views on medical collaboration with global counterparts





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN) Dr. Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban minister of public health, and Dr. Tania Margarita Cruz Hernandez, first deputy minister, held several exchanges with health authorities from different nations about medical collaboration.



In the context of the 4th Cuba-Health 2022 International Convention, Portal Miranda and Michael Darville, minister of health of the Bahamas, discussed cooperation between the two countries, ratified the willingness to work to strengthen health systems and teacher training.

The dialogue with Dr. Adan Oliveros Ceballos, director of the Institute of Reproduction and Gynecology of Mexico, dealt with strategies to improve the Infertile Couple Care Program.



Meanwhile, Martin Essono Ndoutoumou, director general of planning of the health ministry of Gabon, thanked the first deputy minister of Cuba for the work of the Caribbean nation's doctors in his country and the experience acquired in prevention programs and in the development of the biopharmaceutical industry.



At the same time, the advisor to Djibouti's health minister, Mahamoud Daour Dabar, noted that they highly appreciate Cuba's collaboration, due to the humanistic sense that characterizes its professionals, hence the interest in expanding cooperation, mainly in teacher training.

The presence of doctors from Cuba in Panama had an impact on the control of COVID-19, "they were key to saving lives", said Dr. Ivette Berrio, deputy minister of health of that country.



Human resources training, capacity building and scientific dialogue were also topics discussed during the dialogue with Cutbert Knights, St. Vincent and the Grenadines' deputy minister of health.

























