Cuba invests in new medical oxygen plant for 2024





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN) Rita Maria Fraga Bueno, communications specialist of the company Gases Industriales y OxiCuba S.A., told the Cuban News Agency that the new medical oxygen plant being built in the province of Granma(eastern Cuba) will provide services as of 2024.



This entity, whose investment is estimated in millions will definitely solve complex situations with the transfer of medical oxygen to the provinces of eastern Cuba, with stretches of road that exceed 900 kilometers.



Fraga Bueno announced that they are working on another joint investment with the Ministry of Public Health in a mini oxygen Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plant, which will allow for the expansion of storage capacities, and production will be maintained on a continuous way.



The Chemical Industry Business Group, to which Gases Industriales belongs, was present at the 15th Health for All Trade Fair, which benefits the country's public health system.