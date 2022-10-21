Cuba Health System Grateful to UNICEF





Havana, Oct 20 (ACN) A meeting held by Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal with executives with the UN Children Fund (UNICEF) was the right scenario to express that agency the island’s gratefulness for its permanent support of the Cuban health system.



On behalf of the Cuban government and the Health Ministry, the official extended his appreciation and said that UNICEF has always supported Cuba even in the most complex moments, as they did during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He also referred to the significant contribution by UNICEF to the Cuban immunization program, human milk Banks and the training of specialists. “We will keep counting on UNICEF to grow and at the same time, UNICEF can count on Cuba,” the minister stressed.



UNICEF’s associate director of immunization Ephrem T. Lemango underscored the long relationship between Cuba and his agency, and their willingness to keep on with their joint work.



Lemango acknowledged Cuba’s struggle against the pandemic, its assistance to other nations and its biotechnological advancements.



UNICEF representative in Cuba Alejandra Trossero ratified the commitment to keep cooperating with the island for the sake of the wellbeing of Cubans in areas such as mother and child healthcare, immunization and nutrition.

The meeting took place in the context of the 4th Cuba-Salud 2022 International Health Convention, underway in Havana.