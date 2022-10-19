Cuba and Romania step up cooperation in health sector





HAVANA, Cuba, 18 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Public Health Dr. José Angel Portal Miranda and his Romanian counterpart Alexandru Rafila signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen bilateral relations in terms of pharmaceutical policies and health services.



Dr. Portal Miranda described it as an opportunity to increase their links in the field of teaching and the medical-pharmaceutical industry, whereas Mr. Rafila praised it as a new opportunity to share experiences and make health care more accessible to people in both nations.



The agreement was signed within the framework of the 4th International Convention Cuba-Salud 2022, held at Havana’s International Conference Center from October 17 to 21.