Cuba to present scientific publications at international health convention





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) As part of the 4th Cuba-Health 2022 International Convention, Jose Angel Portal Miranada, Cuban minister of health, opened today the 3rd Fair of Scientific Publishers, which is expected to present some thirty publications during this week.



Jorge Gonzalez Perez, director of teaching of this ministry, explained that this will be an opportunity to expose scientific production, information resources and other products in the field of medicine and health sciences in general.



It is vitally important, he said, for professionals to have these academic tools, in order to promote the improvement of the population's health as a determinant of social development.



The 4th Cuba-Health 2022 International Convention, which will be held until Friday, aims to promote reflection and exchange on the current and future challenges of global health.