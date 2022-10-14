COVID-19 in Cuba: three new cases





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) Cuba reported today three new COVID-19 cases, 5 medical discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, only 11 people were still in hospital, all of them in stable condition, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



A total of 1,507 samples were taken during the day, and 3 tested positive. Cuba has taken 14,168,241 samples, and 1,111,245 have been confirmed as positive.

None of the three positive cases was asymptomatic.