All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
14
October Friday

Belarus Adopts Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine



Havana, Oct 12 (ACN) Cuba’s Finlay Vaccines Institute announced on Wednesday that the Belarussian health authorities approved the administration of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Soberana 02.

On July 26 Belarus had already approved the use of the Cuban vaccine Soberana Plus, which recently arrived in the European country, the Cuban institute announced on its Twitter account.

“The website of Belarus’ Health Ministry announced two news of interest: the arrival in that country of our vaccine Soberana Plus to treat the Belarussian people, and the register by the Belarussian regulatory authority of Soberana 02,” the message reads.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News