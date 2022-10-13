Belarus Adopts Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine





Havana, Oct 12 (ACN) Cuba’s Finlay Vaccines Institute announced on Wednesday that the Belarussian health authorities approved the administration of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Soberana 02.



On July 26 Belarus had already approved the use of the Cuban vaccine Soberana Plus, which recently arrived in the European country, the Cuban institute announced on its Twitter account.



“The website of Belarus’ Health Ministry announced two news of interest: the arrival in that country of our vaccine Soberana Plus to treat the Belarussian people, and the register by the Belarussian regulatory authority of Soberana 02,” the message reads.