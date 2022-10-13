Havana, Venue of 4th International Health Convention





Havana, Oct 12 (ACN) The 4th International Convention “Cuba-Salud 2022” will kick off October 17th in this city capital with the attendance of the Pan-American Health Organization director Carissa Etienne, high level officials in the health sector and over 50 official delegations.



Convention executive secretary Ileana Morales told reporters that the international event will include the 15th Health for All trade fair and the 1st International Health Tourism Fair.



The convention and the two fairs will gather over 2 thousand participants from 64 countries of the world, said the executive and added that the events will allow the exchange of experiences in the sectors of health, sciences and biotechnology, and will be appropriate scenario to strengthen cooperation relations, Morales said.



Key-note lectures, discussion panels, round tables, book launches and audiovisuals are on the agenda of the convention, whose on-line version will run till October 30th, said Pastor Castell-Florit, president of the National Council of Scientific Societies.



The 4th International Health Convention will be hosted by Havana’s Conventions Palace, October 17-21.