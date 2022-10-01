Angola Donates Medical supplies to Cuban Hospital





GUANTANAMO, Cuba, Sept 30 (ACN) A half-ton symbolic donation of medial supplies was donated to the local Agostinho Neto General Hospital in this eastern city by the Angolan ambassador to Cuba Maria Candida Pereira Teixeira.



The donation is part of a 200-ton cargo to be sent to Guantanamo from Angola soon, said the diplomat who expressed her wish that the supplies help relieve the shortage of necessary resources because of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



Hospital director Jose Alfredo Esteban Soto expressed the Guantanamo citizens’ gratefulness for the donation, which includes facemasks, syringes, and individual protection items for surgical activities.



The donation hand-in ceremony took place as part of commemorations for the 100th birthday of Agostinho Neto, which concluded Friday in Guantanamo.



During her visit to Guantanamo, the Angolan ambassador stressed the significance of Neto and his loyalty to the principle of national unity and his commitment to the noble cause of the Angolan people; she also underscored the support of Cuba and Fidel Castro in the defense of her country.



Antonio Agostinho Neto was born September 17, 1922 and he was first president of Angola heading the Angolan People’s Liberation Movement--MPLA.