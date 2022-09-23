Cuban Authorities Called for Stronger Actions against Dengue Fever Spread





Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz called to reinforce actions against breeding sites of mosquito Aedes aegypti, which transmits Dengue Fever.



On his Twitter account, the head of the Cuban government said that the island is facing a complex Dengue spread, that’s why everyone must be aware of the importance of following the indications of health institutions and experts.



During a morning briefing on the epidemiological scenario, Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda said that all Cuban territories report Dengue transmission.



The infestation levels have triggered the alert about the responsibility of institutions, companies and households in contributing to fight mosquito breeding sites to bring the disease under control.