One year since Vietnam started to use the vaccine Abdala





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 18 (ACN) September 18 marked the first anniversary of the authorization of the Cuban vaccine Abdala for emergency use in Vietnam, announced during President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to the island, according to the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).



Greenlighted a year ago by the Vietnam Medicines Control Authority after a thorough evaluation of the vaccine’s dossier, Abdala provides 90%-plus protection against COVID-19 and reduces the disease’s severity and mortality indicators.



Recent CIGB publications have it that one of the advantages of this drug is that it remains stable and functional at 37 °C even after 15 days, which simplifies the logistics of the immunization process and reduces expenses associated with the cold chain.