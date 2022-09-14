Cuba opens first zebrafish laboratory for biomedical purposes





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) The first zebrafish laboratory in the country focused on the study of neurological diseases was opened today at the Center for Research and Development of Medicines (CIDEM), in Havana.



Yanier Nuñez Figueredo, director of the Experimental Neuropharmacology laboratory of the institution, explained to the press that this species shares 75 % of the genes with human beings and up to 85 % in disease conditions, which is why it has been of great interest for the scientific community in the research of new drugs in early stages.



The Center for the State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices, the Cuban regulatory authority, requires that in the preclinical stage the products be evaluated in two types of species and these animals are widely used worldwide, the researcher assured.



Alejandro Saul Padron Yaquis, general director of CIDEM, pointed out that in rodents the molecule has preclinical data that shows good results, and from the creation of the laboratory this evidence will have support in zebrafish, which will make it possible to start clinical trials on dementia in 2023.



The laboratory has facilities for the reproduction of the species, their growth during the five months required to start the experiments and the behavioral area where, from the use of other types of fish, they analyze the behavior of the animals.



CIDEM is a scientific institution belonging to BioCubaFarma, dedicated to the research and development of generic medicines, natural products, advanced technologies and diagnostic devices.