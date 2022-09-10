Cuba appreciates medical supplies donated by Hungary





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, first deputy minister of the ministry of foreign trade and investment, thanked today on behalf of the Cuban government and people for the medical supplies donated by the Republic of Hungary in support of the COVID-19 confrontation in Cuba.



We received this aid, consisting of rapid antigen tests and 15 MP-80 coupling stations for infusion pumps, convinced that it will be an important contribution to the Cuban health system, the official noted.



She expressed that in the complex conditions the country is going through, worsened by the unprecedented tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government, the solidarity and selfless gesture of friendly nations such as Hungary is highly praised.



Balázs Heincz, ambassador of that European country to the Caribbean nation, pointed out that the donation comes through Hungary Helps, a specialized directorate of his foreign ministry dedicated to supporting regions affected by natural disasters or other kinds of catastrophes.