08
September Thursday

Ugandan Minister of State for Health received Cuban Ambassador

 

Havana, Sep 7 (ACN) The State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties of the Republic of Uganda, Bangirana Anifa Kawooya, received Tania Perez Xiques, Cuban ambassador to her country.

During the meeting, the government representatives exchanged views on the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the world's health systems and the possibilities of bilateral cooperation in the field of health care.

They also discussed the invitation issued by Cuban authorities to participate in the 2022 Cuba-Health Convention, to be held on October 17 to 21 with the theme "Universal Health as part of the 2030 Health Agenda, in a sanitary context marked by COVID-19".

