Cuba and Guinea Bissau Talk Medical Cooperation





Havana, Sept 7 (ACN) Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda and his counterpart from Guinea Bissau, Dionisio Cumba, held talks about medical cooperation and their government’s willingness to expand relations between the two nations.



Cumba thanked the Cuban government for having assisted his country during the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed the support and work of the Cuban medical brigade who helped his nation. He said they were aware of the difficulties facing Cuba as well about the internationalism characterizing Cuban health workers.



Meanwhile, the Cuban health minister acknowledged the humanistic work of Cuban medical brigades in different parts of the world and said that Cuban health workers are currently working in 59 countries. He also expressed his willingness to keep expanding the training of medical specialists to keep contributing to Guinea Bissau’s health system.



At present, 34 Cuban medical workers are offering their services in Guinea Bissau, while 664 medical doctors from the African nation graduated from the Cuban Raul Diaz Arguelles School of Medicine.