Immunoassay Center celebrates 35th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Cuban authorities and institutions hailed today the 35th anniversary of the Immunoassay Center, inaugurated by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and currently involved in major national health programs.



Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz congratulated the workers of this institution of the Cuban biotechnological industry, designed to promote and produce technologies for large-scale health research.



Eduardo Martínez, president of the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries (BioCubaFarma), also highlighted the Center’s contribution to popular health and its value to the prestige of the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry and the top level of various national health programs, considering that its results include the production of diagnostic kits for research on AIDS, hepatitis B and C, hemorrhagic dengue, alpha-fetoprotein in pregnant women, and congenital hypothyroidism in newborns.



A leader in SUMA Technology (Ultra Micro Analytical System), the Immunoassay Center also guarantees the operation of health care initiatives such as the Mother and Child Care program, responsible for the study of almost five million pregnant women and the detection of 9,163 malformations.