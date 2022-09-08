Cubans Fight Dengue Fever Spread in Eastern Province





Camaguey, Sept 6 (ACN) The eastern province of Camaguey is facing a complex spread of Dengue Fever despite ongoing actions to stop it, including prevention and fumigation.



Five municipalities in the territory—Esmeralda, Guaimaro, Cespdes, Florida and Sibanicu—currently report some 116.6 positive cases in every 100 thousand inhabitants, over the provincial average, said Lexmilan Torralbo, head of the International Sanitary Control in the region.



Torralbo told ACN that intensive actions in tune with infestation levels are underway along with attention to people infected with the virus. This along with fumigation could progressively lower the virus threat, he noted.



People suspected to have got Dengue are classified into five groups of patients according to the symptoms, as part of national protocols, which indicate that groups zero, one and two require home isolation and strict follow up by the family doctor; groups three and four include patients who are hospitalized for specialized treatment, according to the local Cadena Agramonte radio station.