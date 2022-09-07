Cuba awards students, researchers and technologists for their scientific contribution





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) Cuban students, researchers and technologists will receive today the incentive prizes and mentions for scientific creation granted by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym) since 2004.



According to CITMA's Directorate of Potential and Technology, a total of 26 awards and 35 mentions were approved throughout the country, in the 10 different categories.



One of them is Pedagogical Sciences and the others are Medical, Physical Culture, Technical, Informatics and Computing, Agricultural, Natural and Exact, Social and Humanistic, Biological and Non-Biological Processes.



CITMA recognizes the most relevant works of the new generations of scientists and technologists, in honor of the anniversaries of the Young Communist League and the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization.