Cuba reported 29 new cases of COVID 19, 26 discharges and no deaths







HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) Cuban ministry of public health reported today 29 new positive cases of COVID-19, and 26 medical discharges, on a day in which no deaths were registered due to the disease.



Of the 1,110,742 patients diagnosed with the virus in the country (since March 2020), 190 remain hospitalized, 189 of them with stable clinical evolution and one reported in serious condition, according to the daily report of the entity, published on its website.

A total of 1,101,963 cases have been recovered, representing 99.2 % of the infections, according to the report.



Of the total number of cases, 24 were contacts of confirmed cases, one with a source of infection abroad and four with no source of infection specified.



Three asymptomatic cases were reported, totaling 147,456, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (17), 20 to 39 (5), 40 to 59 (3) and over 60 (4).