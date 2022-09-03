International Diabetes Congress Opens in Cuba





Havana, Sept 1 (ACN) The 6th international congress on the control of diabetes and its most serious complications opened Thursday, in the western province of Matanzas, with the attendance of experts from 20 nations of the world.



Havana, Sept 1 (ACN) The 6international congress on the control of diabetes and its most serious complications opened Thursday, in the western province of Matanzas, with the attendance of experts from 20 nations of the world.

The event, organized by the Genetic Engineering and Biotech Center (CIGB), will run till September 4 at the Plaza America Conventions Center, in the Varadero Tourist Area.





Doctor Ileydis Iglesias, director of the Endocrinology Institute gave the opening key-note lecture focusing on an update of the Cuban program to assist diabetic patients, according to the CIGB Twitter page.





This congress offers the chance to present the results of Cuban sciences, expand knowledge, update techniques and debate on the most advanced treatments to control diabetes in a scenario marked by COVID-19.





The Cuban pharmaceutical Heberprot-P is the only drug in the world that helps effective cure of diabetic food, neuropathic and ischemic, deep and complex ulcers, one of the worst complications of diabetic patients.





Other issues on the congress agenda include health programs aimed at integral assistance of patients suffering from diabetes mellitus, and orthopedic procedures to deal with foot deformities in those patients.