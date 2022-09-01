Cuba Reports Second Monkeypox Case





Havana, Aug 31 (ACN) Cuba’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday the detection of a second case of monkeypox in Cuban territory, which has no connection to a previous case.



In an official release the ministry explains that the case is a 60-year-old Cuban citizen resident in the United States who arrived on August 26 at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport from Miami city. He did not declare his condition during the international sanitary control.



That same day, the man went to a relative’s home in Havana where he stayed up to August 30, the official release explains and adds that he began to experience fever, headache, and other symptoms on August 28 and went to a healthcare on August 30. He was hospitalized and isolated for study and treatment.



On August 31, he was diagnosed with infection by monkey pox after a PCR test analyzed at the labs of the Tropical Medicine Institute.



The release explains that other epidemiological studies are underway by identifying contacts and carrying out control actions as established in the protocols do deal with the disease.