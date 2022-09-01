US Hatuey Solidarity Project Hands in Medical Donation to Cuban Hospital





Matanzas, Aug 31 (ACN) A donation of medical products was brought by the US Hatuey project to this province major clinical and surgical hospital.



US activist Gloria La Riva handed in the cargo to Doctor Taymi Martinez, director of the Faustino Perez hospital. The donation included intravenous sets, surgical gloves, antibiotics, painkillers and other important resources.



La Riva said that the donation is the fruit of a collective effort by people and organizations who wanted to extend their support of Cuba, particularly after the massive fire that affected the supertankers oil depot in Matanzas.



Doctor Martinez meanwhile referred to the unfair US policy of Cuba which impacts most health services, particularly sensitive ones like hemodialysis and computerized axial tomography. We highly appreciate the support of different organizations, though the Cuban health system needs the blockade to end, said the doctor who praised the high capacity of Cuban health professionals to overcome current difficulties.