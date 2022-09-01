Cuba has administered over 41 million COVID vaccine doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) A total of 41,109,375 doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have been administered in the country to 9,986,689 people (90.1% of the Cuban population), the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported today.



Up to August 29, 10,696,474 Cubans had received at least one dose, whereas 9,425,494 of them have already received a second dose and 9,128,094 a third dose.



According to MINSAP, 8,226,592 people have received booster doses, 325,186 of them as part of the clinical study and 7,901,406 as part of the program to reinforce immunization in selected regions and for the benefit of at-risk groups.



Since the onset of the pandemic in Cuba, 1,110,539 people have tested positive and 1,101,746 (99.2%) have recovered.