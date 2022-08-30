Cuba reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, 59 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) Cuba reported 57 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 at the end of Sunday, in another day with no deaths due to COVID-19, according to a report by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), published today on its web page.



Yesterday, 59 medical discharges were granted and 243 active patients with the disease remain hospitalized, of which only one is being treated in ICU, reported as serious.



Of the total number of cases, 45 were contacts of confirmed cases; 0 with source of infection abroad and 12 with no source of infection specified.



Four asymptomatic cases were reported, totaling 147,433 cases (13.3%) of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (37), 20 to 39 (12), 40 to 59 (4) and over 60 (4).