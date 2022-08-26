Italy sends medical aid to assist victims of fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba,Aug 26 (ACN) The government of Italy will send to Cuba a donation of medicines and health supplies to contribute to the assistance to those injured in the fire in the industrial zone of Matanzas.



The Cuban ambassador to Rome, Mirta Granda Averhoff, highlighted on Twitter that this humanitarian aid contains approximately 2.3 tons of goods, and is being carried out through the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation, in coordination with the civil protection department.



A statement from the foreign ministry of the European country points out that this donation is being made from the United Nations Humanitarian Emergency Response Base in Brindisi, and is a support to the Cuban authorities for the assistance to the victims of the accident.