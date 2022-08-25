COVID-19 in Cuba: 57 new cases in another day without deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Cuba reported today 57 new COVID-19 cases after 1,870 samples were analyzed.



So far, 8,530 Cubans have died—none yesterday—for a 0.77% mortality rate, which is 1.08% in the world and 1.61% in the Americas.



Up until yesterday, 431 people were still in hospital, including two in serious condition that remain in intensive care units, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



Of the 57 positive cases, 4.2% (4) were asymptomatic, making a total of 147,410 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date)