Cuba reported 48 new cases of Covid-19, 60 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 1,491 samples for surveillance, 48 were positive. The country accumulates 14,082,839 samples taken and 1,110,102 were positive.



At the close of this Monday, there were no deaths due to this disease, while there were 60 medical discharges of patients affected by the disease.



Of the total number of cases, 36 were contacts of confirmed cases, 1 with source of infection abroad and 11 without source of infection. One confirmed serious patient is being treated in ICU.



Four asymptomatic cases were reported, totaling 147,406 cases (13.3%) of those confirmed to date and by age group: under 20 years old (31), 20 to 39 (10), 40 to 59 (3) and over 60 (4).