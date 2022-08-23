First case of monkeypox in Cuba passes away





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) The Italian tourist who was diagnosed with monkeypox in Cuba, the first case in the island, passed away on Saturday due to complications with the disease, the Ministry of Public Health announced.



Cuban News Agency reproduces the press release by MINSAP:



As informed to our population, the first case of monkeypox in Cuba was diagnosed on August 20: a 50-year-old male patient, of Italian nationality, who arrived in the country as a tourist on August 15 of this year.



This patient evolved rapidly towards gravity, being in an unstable critical condition since August 18, and died in the afternoon of August 21.



The necropsy report performed at the Institute of Legal Medicine showed that the cause of death was sepsis due to bronchopneumonia caused by an unspecified germ and multiple organ damage.



Likewise, through the studies carried out from the beginning to look for possible associated causes that may have conditioned his severity, other pathologies of infectious etiology were ruled out.



As a result of the outbreak control actions provided for in the protocol approved for the prevention of this disease in the country, the contacts of the patient, so far asymptomatic, are being kept isolated.



Ministry of Public Health



