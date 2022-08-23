There are still 17 hospitalized patients due to fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Cuban health ministry ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 17 patients injured in the fire at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas are still hospitalized, distributed among six health institutions in the country.



The entity's website specified that of the 146 people injured, 16 died and 113 have been discharged from the hospital.



Among the 17 adults hospitalized, four are in critical condition and the same number in serious, while nine are in care.



The major fire in the Industrial Zone of this city originated on August 5, due to an electrical discharge that hit one of the base's crude oil tanks.