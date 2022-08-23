Cuba reported 62 new cases of COVID 19, 78 discharges and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 1,837 samples for surveillance, 62 of which were positive. The country accumulates 14,081,348 samples taken and 1,110,054 positive.
At the end of August 21, a total of 517 patients had been admitted, 183 suspected and 334 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 49 were contacts of confirmed cases, two with a foreign source of infection and 11 with no source of infection specified. There were 78 medical discharges, accumulating 1,101,131 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. One confirmed serious patient is being treated in ICU.
Among the diagnosed cases, four asymptomatic cases were reported, totaling 147,402 (13.3%) of those confirmed to date and by age group: under 20 years of age (42), 20 to 39 (11), 40 to 59 (6) and over 60 (3).
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio