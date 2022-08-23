Cuba reported 62 new cases of COVID 19, 78 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 1,837 samples for surveillance, 62 of which were positive. The country accumulates 14,081,348 samples taken and 1,110,054 positive.



At the end of August 21, a total of 517 patients had been admitted, 183 suspected and 334 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 49 were contacts of confirmed cases, two with a foreign source of infection and 11 with no source of infection specified. There were 78 medical discharges, accumulating 1,101,131 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. One confirmed serious patient is being treated in ICU.

Among the diagnosed cases, four asymptomatic cases were reported, totaling 147,402 (13.3%) of those confirmed to date and by age group: under 20 years of age (42), 20 to 39 (11), 40 to 59 (6) and over 60 (3).