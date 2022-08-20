Cuban easternmost province facing complex situation with COVID 19





GUANTANAMO, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) The fight against COVID-19 is becoming more complex today in the province of Guantanamo, since in its 10 municipalities, at the end of the last two weeks, 76 cases were confirmed, and a rate of 15.2 infected per 100,000 inhabitants.



A report from the Provincial Health Department reports the worrisome situation, and states that despite the unexpected increase of Sars-CoV-2, no deaths have been reported, nor have any of the 46 patients treated in the health care services shown any signs of seriousness.



Special attention is being given to more than thirty international travelers from seven countries, most of them from the United States and Germany, the local newspaper Venceremos reported.



At the same time, the Soberana Plus vaccine is administered to children and adolescents (12 to 18 years old).



As well as them, immunization is also administered to over 19 years of age and six months of vaccination, in addition to those convalescing from coronavirus, Miralys Rodriguez Garcia, coordinator of this important task in the province, stated.