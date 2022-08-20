Eighteen patients from the fire in Matanzas remain hospitalized





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) Cuban public health ministry ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 18 patients from the fire at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas remain hospitalized in six health institutions in the country.



According to the agency's website, of the 146 people who were injured during the incident, 112 were discharged and 16 died.



Among the 18 adults hospitalized, four are reported to be in critical condition and an equal number are in serious, while ten have been admitted to care.



MINSAP reiterated its gratitude to all the agencies, organizations and people in general, who have supported the actions we have taken with the patients and their families, as well as the concern shown for those hospitalized.