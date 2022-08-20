All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
20
August Friday

Eighteen patients from the fire in Matanzas remain hospitalized



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) Cuban public health ministry ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 18 patients from the fire at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas remain hospitalized in six health institutions in the country.

According to the agency's website, of the 146 people who were injured during the incident, 112 were discharged and 16 died.

Among the 18 adults hospitalized, four are reported to be in critical condition and an equal number are in serious, while ten have been admitted to care.

MINSAP reiterated its gratitude to all the agencies, organizations and people in general, who have supported the actions we have taken with the patients and their families, as well as the concern shown for those hospitalized.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News