Cuban Health Expert Teams Oversee Actions against Dengue Fever





Havana, Aug 17 (ACN) An expert team from the Cuban Health Ministry is in the central province of Sancti Spiritus to oversee actions against the increasing spread of Dengue Fever over the past few weeks.



Health Ministry official Doctor Fernando Trujillo, who heads the expert team visiting the central province, told the Cuban News Agency that they will tour hospitals and all healthcare centers.



The doctor said that several expert teams from the Health Ministry are visiting several Cuban provinces to assist in the fight against Dengue, a disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.



The experts toured local health centers in Sancti Spiritus, where they met with local health authorities about the objectives of their visit. They expressed the need for home confinement to persons suffering from the first stage of Dengue Fever, which needs the assistance of community doctors and nurses.



They also considered the actions to be taken at health centers, which must be reinforced including emergency wards.



The experts also insisted in the protocols to deal with children with symptoms and this includes the hospitalization of kids below two years of age, particularly those intolerant to oral feeding or with conditions that could put their lives at risk