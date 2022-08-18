Over 50,000 children in western Cuba will get COVID-19 booster dose





PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) Over 50,000 children of this province in the 2 to 11 age group will receive the first booster dose of the Cuban vaccine Soberana Plus.



The main goal of this vaccination campaign is to make children more immune before the resumption of the school year next month.



In statements to the press, parents and relatives alike held to be pleased about and confident of this decision to reinforce the children’s protection against COVID-19 and praised the level of organization in the health care centers and their proper observance of the health protocols in place.



Created by the Finlay Vaccine Institute, Soberana Plus is one of the all-Cuban immunogens produced in the country by the national biopharmaceutical industry in response to the new coronavirus.