Dominican Republic sends donation of food and medicines to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) The Dominican foreign ministry announced that Tuesday will culminate the delivery in Cuba of a cargo of food and medicines, donated by its government for the recovery of the fire in the industrial zone of Matanzas.



According to the statement, at the directive of President Luis Abinader Corona, the Dominican foreign relations ministry coordinated the donation through its embassy to Cuba.



The shipment contains a total of 32 tons of basic foodstuffs and four tons of medicines, delivered in Cuba in several flights, carried out free of charge, by the Sky Cana airline.



The first eight tons arrived in Havana on Sunday, August 14, and the delivery is scheduled to be completed Tuesday, August 16.