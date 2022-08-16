Expert team continues working in fire area, Cuban health minister says





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban minister of public health, reported today that since very early hours the work of the multidisciplinary team of specialists who carry out the expert work in the area of the fire at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas is still going on.



As he indicated on Twitter, the tireless search for bone fragments and objects that could be related to some missing people who are supposed to have been at the site of the accident at the time of the explosion continues.



Portal Miranda assured that this work will continue, both at the site of the fire until the planned area is exhausted, as well as in the laboratories set up to carry out the corresponding studies.



The fire that started on August 5 left 14 people missing among those who worked to extinguish the flames in the first days of the incident.



Since the fire was brought under control last week, a group of anthropologists, specialists from Forensic Medicine, members of the Ministry of the Interior and the Armed Forces have been carrying out a thorough inspection in several sectors of the affected area to find any evidence of the missing persons.