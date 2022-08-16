Nineteen injured in fire in Matanzas still hospitalized





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) Cuban public health ministry (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 19 people injured in the fire in the industrial zone of Matanzas remain hospitalized, and the search for the remains of missing people continues.



According to the agency's report, published on the ministry's website, of the 132 people injured, 111 have already been discharged from hospital.



Among the patients admitted, four are in critical condition, five are in serious and 10 others are reported to be in a state of care.



So far, the death of two people is regretted, and a search is being carried out for those who are still missing.



Two groups were created for this task, one for work at the scene of the crime and the other in the laboratories, with the function of carrying out studies of the bone fragments recovered, the statement added.



New small bone fragments have been found in different locations, as well as some objects that could be related to the victims, which have been collected for their expert study.



Today, work continues at the site of the incident, until the entire intended area is covered, as well as the study of the bone fragments found, MINSAP stressed.