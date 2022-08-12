Cuba thanks Mexican health professionals





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda met with the Mexican health professionals who helped in the care of those injured by the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base and thanked them for their work together with Cuban doctors.



The Mexican team is cooperating with the Faustino Pérez hospital in the city of Matanzas, where victims of the fire that broke out on Friday at the supertanker base due to a lightning strike are being treated.



Portal Miranda also met with a team of legal doctors, anthropologists and members of the Ministry of Interior and the Armed Forces to discuss the actions to be undertaken once a few smoldering remains are put out.



According to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, a 62-year-old firefighter died and 16 people are still missing as a result of the accident, whereas 20 of the128 people who were treated for burns are still in hospital, with five and two of them in critical and serious condition, and the rest were discharged.