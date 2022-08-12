PAHO donates medical supplies to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) donated 1,000 masks, 100 thermometers and 100 pulse oximeters to the Faustino Pérez Hernández Surgical Clinical Hospital in the province of Matanzas to contribute to the care of those who were injured or could be exposed to toxic fumes as a result of the fire that broke out in the local oil farm.



These supplies were kept at the PAHO/WHO headquarters in the Island before they were delivered to the said hospital.



Taking into account the possible impact of the fire on the environment and human health, PAHO's Climate Change and Environmental Determinants of Health Unit prepared a technical document with suggestions to reduce people’s exposure to fumes.



PAHO officials pointed out that it is in permanent contact with the Cuban health authorities to provide any necessary assistance and coordinate the delivery of donations based on identified priorities and needs.