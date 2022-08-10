Nineteen injured remain hospitalized after fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) A total of 125 people have been treated in health institutions as a result of the accident at the Matanzas supertanker base, and 19 of them remain hospitalized, the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP y its Spanish acronym) reported today.



According to the agency's report, up to 10:00 a.m., five patients are in critical condition, and there are also two in serious condition and 12 in care.



The 19 hospitalized patients are located in six hospitals in the country: five at the Faustino Perez Surgical Clinic (Matanzas), three at the Mario Muñoz Monroy Surgical Clinic (Matanzas), two at the Hermanos Ameijeiras Surgical Clinic (Havana), three at the Calixto Garcia Surgical Clinic (Havana), one at the Miguel Enriquez Surgical Clinic (Havana), and five at the Luis Diaz Soto Surgical Clinic (Havana).



On the other hand, 106 patients were discharged from the hospital.



The institution reiterates that a report will be published twice a day on its official accounts, where it will provide information on the evolution of hospitalized patients.