Twenty-four injured remained hospitalized after fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) As of 10:00 a.m. today, 125 people injured as a result of the fire at the Matanzas supertanker base have been treated, of whom 24 remain hospitalized in six institutions in the country, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported on its web page.



Of the patients being treated, five are in critical condition, two are in serious and 17 are in care.



MINSAP also reports that medical assistance continues to be provided by our health professionals to all the injured persons, with the necessary resources for their care.



The information specifies that since the beginning of the incident, an intensive monitoring of respiratory diseases and others that could be associated with toxic elements in the west of the country is being maintained.



So far, no increase of these diseases has been identified in any of the provinces, including Matanzas.



Together with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, MINSAP is monitoring the environmental situation and, if necessary, instructions will be given.



It is recommended to use the mask in vulnerable population, in open spaces where smoke concentration is observed and avoid exposure to rain in this same area, health authorities indicate.



The official accounts of the Ministry of Public Health publish a report twice a day, where we will inform about the evolution of hospitalized patients.