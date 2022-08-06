All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba reported 129 new cases of Covid-19, 102 discharges and no deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 1,925 samples for surveillance, resulting positive 129. The country accumulates 14,045,111 samples taken and 1,108,621 positive.

At the end of August 4, a total of 738 patients had been admitted, 248 suspected and 490 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 94 were contacts of confirmed cases, three with a source of infection abroad and 32 with no source of infection specified. There were 102 medical discharges and no deaths. Ten confirmed severe patients are being treated in ICU.

Among the confirmed cases, 13 were asymptomatic (10.1%), totaling 147,318 (13.3%) of those confirmed to date and by age group: under 20 years of age (64), 20 to 39 (26), 40 to 59 (21) and over 60 (18).

