Authorities in Eastern Cuba Embarked in Dengue Fight





Las Tunas, Cuba, Aug 4 (ACN) Local authorities in this eastern Cuban province called on the people to fight the Dengue Fever-carrier mosquito in homes and neighborhoods to lower the number of people suffering from the disease.



They urged to start the fight now with the help of the people and community services, particularly in the localities of the area of Puerto Padre, which are highly affected.



Provincial health director, Doctor Viviana Gutierrez addressed the need to clean hundreds of wastewater leaks and dozens of dumps in the city of Las Tunas.



Hygiene and Epidemiology director Yusmara Acosta questioned the performance of some local entities in charge of avoiding water collection without appropriate hygienic measures, since mosquito breeding sites have been detected in water tanks.



Dengue infestation levels have increased over figures reported in the first half of the year, which describes a complex scenario in Las Tunas.



By late July, Cuba reported Dengue Fever transmission in 11 provinces, 23 municipalities and 33 health districts, with over five thousand cases, quite over the reports issued from January through June.

