Cuba has administered more than 39 million COVID vaccine doses





Havana, Aug 3 (ACN) A total of 39,377,029 doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have been administered in the country to 9,979,150 people (90.1% of the Cuban population), the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported today.



Up to August 1, 10,685,168 Cubans had received at least one dose, whereas 9,420,593 of them have already received a second dose and 9,122,173 a third dose.



According to MINSAP, 7,448,163 people have received booster doses, 324,772 of them as part of the clinical study and 7,123,385 as part of the program to reinforce immunization in selected regions and for the benefit of at-risk groups.