Cuba reduces number of new cases of COVID 19, 60 today





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) After several weeks when new cases of Covid-19 in Cuba reached around a hundred per day, at the end of Monday in the archipelago were reported 60 infected patients, without having to regret deaths from this disease, in addition to 88 medical discharges.

According to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health, a total of 694 patients have been admitted, 275 suspected and 419 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 46 were contacts of confirmed cases, one with a source of infection abroad and 13 with no source of infection specified.



Among the new cases, four were asymptomatic (6.6%), totaling 147,292, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and cases diagnosed by age group: under 20 years (39), 20 to 39 (8), 40 to 59 (8) and over 60 (5).