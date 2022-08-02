Cuba reported 107 new cases of Covid-19, 106 discharged and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 1 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 2,388 samples for surveillance, 107 of which were positive. The country has accumulated 14,036,595 samples taken and 1,108,201 positive.
At the end of July 31, a total of 739 patients had been admitted (292 suspected and 447 confirmed active).
Of the total number of cases, 73 were contacts of confirmed cases; three with a source of infection abroad and 31 with no source of infection specified. There were 106 medical discharges, accumulating 1,099,166 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. Seven confirmed patients are being treated in ICU, including one in critical and six in severe condition.
Among the diagnosed cases, nine were asymptomatic (8.4%), totaling 147,288, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the cases diagnosed by age group: under 20 years of age (54), 20 to 39 (28), 40 to 59 (15) and over 60 (10).
