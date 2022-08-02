Over 9 million Cubans have completed vaccination scheme against COVID 19





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 1 (ACN) With a total of 9,978,328 people with the complete anti-COVID-19 scheme, Cuba is making progress in the vaccination of its population, with the immunogens developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



According to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), this figure represents 90.1 % of the island's population.



At the end of July 30, 10,684,398 people had received at least one dose, 9,420,234 had received a second dose and 9,121,866 had received a third one.



The MINSAP report indicates that 7,446,254 people have received booster doses, 324,772 of them as part of clinical studies, and 7,121,482 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In total, 39,331,483 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered in the country.