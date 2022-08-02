Díaz Canel: new vaccine candidate another achievement of Cuban science





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 31 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Dáz-Canel Bermúdez described the development of a Cuban vaccine candidate against COVID-19 Omicron strain as another achievement of Cuban science, spearheaded by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), which will proceed to carry out the relevant clinical evaluations, CIGB director Dr. Martha Ayala Ávila reported.



“After that we will move on to the clinical studies together with the Center for the State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) and the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP),” she added.



Based on the RBD sequence, the new vaccine candidate—already administered to animal models—has proved to induce high immugenicity levels. The results of the clinical studies and trials will decide when the product can be used in humans.